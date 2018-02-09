Ag Business back for 6th year

Tyne Morgan will be the keynote speaker when the Highland County Chamber of Commerce hosts its sixth annual Ag Is Everyone’s Business event Friday, March 16 at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center in Hillsboro.

“Agriculture plays a vital role in the Highland County economy and this event caters to those in the ag community both here in Highland County and the surrounding areas,” Chamber President Melissa Elmore said. “This has grown to be the chamber’s largest event of the year and we are pleased to be able to present it again in 2018.”

At the age of 29, Morgan was named the first female host of “U.S. Farm Report” in 2014. She can be seen every week on more than 150 local TV stations across the country, in addition to RFD-TV. Morgan can also be seen each week on “Machinery Pete TV” and can be heard on AgriTalk radio. Her work can also be viewed at AgWeb.com.

When Morgan isn’t in the studio, she spends her weeks traveling the country, finding stories that matter to not only farmers and ranchers, but rural America. She enjoys talking to agriculture leaders, market experts and producers to get a pulse of what’s impacting agriculture not only today, but the issues and opportunities that could shape agriculture tomorrow, the chamber said in a news release.

A question-and-answer period with Morgan will follow her presentation.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. by Highland County FFA and Southern State ag students. The event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Tickets are on sale now for $20 and include breakfast. A small additional service charge applies to online and phone purchases. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by calling toll free at 1-866-967-8167, visiting www.thehighlandchamber.com or The Highland Chamber Facebook page, or calling the chamber offices at 937-393-1111.

“Now is your chance to engage in one-on-one dialogue with Morgan as she answers the questions that are important to you and the local agriculture industry,” the news release said.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Morgan http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Tyne-mug.jpg Morgan

‘U.S. Farm Report’s’ Morgan will be keynote speaker