One wall up, one to go

Construction crews have finished a brick wall covering the side of the Single Office Stop building left exposed by the demolition of the Colony Theatre last year. Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Mel McKenzie said as soon as scaffolding is set up on the opposite side of the lot, another brick wall will be built to cover up the exposed side of the Wanda’s Grill building. Organizers continue to discuss possibilities for what to put in the space, including a small park and/or a decorative facade mimicking the old theater’s marquee.

