DeWine headlines GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro

Gubernatorial hopeful Mike DeWine was the headline speaker Monday at the Highland County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

DeWine, who is running at the top of a ticket featuring Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted as the candidate for lieutenant governor, is seeking the party nomination in the Republican primary.

DeWine, who was accompanied by his wife, Fran, was expected to stress his work as state attorney general to battle the opioid crisis and discuss other plans he would implement if elected.

Also present were Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis, who are both seeking the GOP nod for state representative from the 91st District, the post currently held by Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who is term limited.

Kay Ayres, former longtime chairperson of the Highland County Republican Party, was to be named the Republican of the Year in honor of her contributions to the party, including at the local, state and national levels.

In a 2016 interview with The Times-Gazette as she handed over the reins to new chair Paulette Donley, Ayres said she wasn’t exactly sure how long she had served as chair. She said that Bill Fawley, the county auditor, insisted she has been in that role since sometime in the 1970s. But Ayres has served more than 50 years as a member of the Republican central and executive committee.

A big crowd filled the gymnasium of the First United Methodist Church for a dinner catered by Shoelaces Catering. Officeholders, candidates and party faithful were welcomed by Wilkin, as well as master of ceremonies Chad McConnaughey, the county recorder, whose son, William, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Party stalwart Jim Faust led the singing of the National Anthem, as well as offering the invocation.

The program included county Auditor Bill Fawley introducing DeWine, with the introduction of current officeholders handled by Lynn Stevens, co-chair of the county GOP. Shawn Priest, president of the Highland County Republican Women’s Club, was scheduled to introduce city officeholders in attendance.

Donley was set to introduce out-of-town guests, while county Engineer Dean Otworth and Republican Club President Chuck Emery were scheduled to conduct a 50-50 drawing.

Clerk of Courts Ike Hodson was offering the benediction and leading the singing of “God Bless America,” according to the program.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, left, talks with local auctioneer Rick Williams as county Auditor Bill Fawley, right, talks with DeWine’s wife, Fran, at Monday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro. DeWine is seeking the GOP nomination for governor. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_ld18-dewine-williams-fawley.jpg Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, left, talks with local auctioneer Rick Williams as county Auditor Bill Fawley, right, talks with DeWine’s wife, Fran, at Monday night’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro. DeWine is seeking the GOP nomination for governor. Shown from left are Clinton County Republican Bret Dixon, former Highland County GOP Chair Kay Ayres, current county GOP Chair Paulette Donley, and Ayres’ husband, Dr. David Ayres, at Monday’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where Kay Ayres was named Republican of the Year. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_ld-ayres.jpg Shown from left are Clinton County Republican Bret Dixon, former Highland County GOP Chair Kay Ayres, current county GOP Chair Paulette Donley, and Ayres’ husband, Dr. David Ayres, at Monday’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where Kay Ayres was named Republican of the Year. Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin, left, and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis are shown at Monday’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro. Wilkin and Ellis are each seeking the GOP nomination for state representative from the 91st District. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_ld18-wilkin-ellis.jpg Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin, left, and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis are shown at Monday’s Lincoln Day Dinner in Hillsboro. Wilkin and Ellis are each seeking the GOP nomination for state representative from the 91st District. A big crowd was on hand Monday for the 2018 Highland County Lincoln Day Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_ld18-crowd.jpg A big crowd was on hand Monday for the 2018 Highland County Lincoln Day Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro.

Big crowd kicks off 2018 campaign season