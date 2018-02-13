New exercise option

A nine-piece set of hydraulic training equipment has been installed at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, which is considering opening the center after hours a couple nights a week if enough people are interested in using the equipment.

The equipment can be used by any member of the center during its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at no additional fee.

An annual senior center membership is $20 for those ages 50-89, $25 for ages 21-49, and a lifetime membership is free to anyone 90 or older as long as they sign up each year. Memberships expire on Dec. 31 of each year.

The equipment was purchased from PACE Ladies Fitness, whose former owner is now concentrating more on personal training.

“It’s another way to expand opportunities offered at the center and we’re just excited to get it started,” said Mechell Frost, the center’s executive director. “I think fitness is important and for people that maybe have been interested in fitness but have never been able to get involved, this is a great place to do that.”

The equipment is fully adjustable, safe, user-friendly and non-intimidating, Frost said.

For those interested in using the equipment after hours, the fee will be $23 a month, and there must be a minimum of 14 participants each month. The center will be open from 4-7 p.m. two evenings per week. Those evenings will be the ones most requested by the gym users.

Frost said that while some people are already using the equipment and it has already attracted new members to the center, some of the details of exactly how and when it will be available are still being determined. She said there will likely be times set aside for women only, men only, and coed times.

The room where the equipment is located has received new dry wall and paint, the floor has been stripped and polished and the equipment has been professionally steam cleaned by Ohio Helping Hands Cleaning Services.

The center’s exercise program is named STRONGER and Frost said anyone wanting more details can call the center at 937-393-4745.

There are several special events coming up at the center. Following is a brief description:

• Ham Bingo will be Saturday, March 17. Doors open at noon when a lunch of homemade noodles will be available. Games start at 1 p.m. The cost for bingo is 25 cents per card, per game. Prizes of hams will be awarded to the winners. You must be 18 or older to play. The event is sponsored by the Laurels of Hillsboro.

• The Pancake Extravaganza With the Easter Bunny & Friends will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 24. There will be an Easter egg hunt; a breakfast of pancakes (regular, strawberry or chocolate chip), sausage and a drink; Easter egg coloring; and interaction with the characters. “If you like Chase from ‘Paw Patrol,’ Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Elmo and the Easter Bunny, you’re going to love this event,” Frost said.

• There will be an Elvis tribute by Tyler Christopher, complete with a band and backup singer, on Saturday, April 21. Several details are still being worked out, but it will be an evening event with dinner.

• The center is also selling sealed candy that was left over from the Hillsboro Lions Club annual Holiday Candy Sale. Frost said there is still a wide variety of candy, but it’s being sold quick. All proceeds benefit the senior center.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Members of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro test the center’s new hydraulic training equipment Tuesday afternoon. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Senior-Workout-pic.jpg Members of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro test the center’s new hydraulic training equipment Tuesday afternoon.

