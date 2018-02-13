Fire destroys camper, outbuilding

A Monday night fire that destroyed a camper and outbuilding is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said firefighters were dispatched to 7021 Camp Fire Cove at 10:20 p.m. where the first firefighters on the scene found a camper already burned to the ground and an outbuilding in flames.

Both structures were ruled a total loss.

The owner of the structures, Steve Rout, lives in a trailer on the same property, according to Jackman.

There were no injuries caused by the fire.

Jackman said Highland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene and that it was requested that the investigation of the fire be turned over to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

All three Paint Creek stations were on the scene and received mutual aid from the Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Brushcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department and Marshall Township Fire Department.

