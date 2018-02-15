Hillsboro bus, semi sideswipe mirrors

No one was injured and there were no citations after a Hillsboro City Schools bus and tractor-trailer rig sideswiped side-view mirrors Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it was notified of the accident on SR 247, near Washington Road in Highland County, at 3:57 p.m.

The bus, driven by Rachel Brath, 46, of Hillsboro, was headed southeast on SR 247 at the same time an International Harvester tractor-trailer rig, driven by Martell Black, 30, of Lithonia, Ga., was headed northwest on SR 247. They clipped side-view mirrors, the state patrol said.

The state patrol said neither driver was found to be at fault and that no citations were issued.

Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis said there 12 students on the bus at the time of the accident. He said they were temporarily delayed while officers took accident reports.

But he said all the parents of the students were called individually to let them know their children were fine and that they would be arriving home a little later than normal. He said the students were taken home in a different bus.

Davis said the bus driver pulled over following the accident, called the school’s bus garage, and the bus garage called the state patrol.

