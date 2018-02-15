Paint Valley Jamboree back for 54th season

The Paint Valley Jamboree, Ohio’s longest running country music show, kicks off its 54th season at the historic Paxton Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.

The show has made the move to Sunday afternoons to make the family-friendly event more accessible for fans of all ages.

This year’s performances will be hosted by Jamboree regular Andrea Riddle Call and will feature five vocalists each week.

Kicking off the series on the 18th will be Mike Hutchinson, LeighAnne Cooper, Shawn Adkins, Tim Villars and Alexis Tompkins.

The lights came up on the Paint Valley Jamboree for the first time on Feb. 27, 1965, when James Sweeney and Lou Harris formed a partnership to bring a live country and western show to the old Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge. The Jamboree grew wildly in popularity with its mix of local talent and Nashville’s up and coming stars of the time: Waylon Jennings, Dottie West, Merle Haggard, Connie Smith, Johnny Paycheck, Minnie Pearl, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Little Jimmy Dickens, Porter Wagnoner and many more.

“Because of its rich history, we’ve decided to really invest our time and energy in the Paint Valley Jamboree this year,” owner Tim Koehl said. “Not only will the Jamboree continue to be a fixture at the Paxton Theatre, we’re doubling the number of performances for 2018. We know that our loyal fans love and support this local tradition and that once the residents of our neighboring communities hear the quality of the music being created here in the Paint Valley, the show will continue for another 54 years.”

Doors open each Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available in advance every day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Ancient Valley Mercantile, 102 N. Quarry St., Bainbridge.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

For more information visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

Submitted by Wade Hamilton, The Paxton Theatre.

Ohio’s longest running country music show moving to Sunday afternoons