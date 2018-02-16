SATH Charity Auction is March 3

The 19th annual SATH Charity Auction is just around the corner and Linda Allen says that for it to be the success it has been in the past, donations are needed.

“If people have items they don’t use anymore – furniture, books, coins or anything you would see at an auction – that’s what we’re looking for, except clothes. We do not take clothing,” said Allen, the executive director of Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH). “In the past we have had cars, boats, a motor home and things like that donated.”

The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 3 at the Wharton Building on the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. Allen said the auction brings in an average of $10,000 a year. It is SATH’s second biggest annual fundraiser behind an annual spring celebrity golf outing.

All auction proceeds benefit SATH, a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities. SATH’d biggest event is KAMP Dovetail, a five-day, four-night camping experience for children with special needs held each June at Rocky Fork State Park. The camp serves about 300 campers with special needs with the help of approximately 450 volunteers.

At the March 3 auction, SATH volunteers will be selling pulled pork and homemade chili cheese Fries, plus regular fries and hot dogs and hamburgers served straight off the grill.

Some of the items that have already been donated to the auction include a new electric pressure washer, new Oster ice cream maker, several Build-A-Bears with a message from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Boyd Bears, Ty Beanie Babies, John Deere items, Christmas decorations, yoga bags, baskets, tools, miscellaneous furniture, numerous filled gift baskets, gift certificates and tickets for items and events like the Cincinnati Reds tickets, Snow Hill Country Club golf, eye exams, massages, beauty salons, bowling, oil changes, food and more.

There will also be 12 homemade pies donated by Bev McConnaughey. Allen said they usually bring $500 to $600 total.

“SATH appreciates your past support. We are in need of donations to help us with this fundraiser. Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated,” Allen said.

She said arrangements can be made to have donated items picked up by calling her at 937-366-6657. Or, items can be dropped off at the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds on from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 1 and 2, or the day of the auction.

“Camp is just four months away so we’re trying to get funds secured for that, and we hope everyone comes out and supports the auction,” Allen said.

