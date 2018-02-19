Fundraiser to help Habitat build home

Highland County Habitat for Humanity held in the months of November and December weekly raffle drawings for the chance to win a $300 grill/smoker donated by Lowe’s, as well as food and restaurant gift certificates donated by local sponsors. The winner was recently announced, and the funds will be used for building a home for a local family in need.

Hillsboro resident Chuck Emery was the winner of the grill/smoker.

Proceeds from the raffle raised more than $500, and the funds have been earmarked for Habitat’s 2018 home build for a local family in Lynchburg.

Local sponsors included:

• Highland Lanes

• Giovanni’s Pizza

• Save-A-Lot

• #1 China Buffet

• Cowaburger

• Ponderosa

• Freedom Farm Market Organic Grocery

• 24 Exchange

• La Cascada Mexican Restaurant

• Community Market

• Big Ernie’s Pizza

Land for the home build was acquired in 2016 through a donation to Habitat by the Village of Lynchburg. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Glenavy subdivision in late spring 2018.

For volunteer opportunities with the build, contact Highland County Habitat for Humanity by emailing hchabitat@yahoo.com or by calling 937-403-1257.

In addition to the home build and fundraising raffle, Habitat continues to provide discounted new and gently used home repair and decor items at its store located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro.

Habitat has also recently created an online store on the Highland County Habitat for Humanity Facebook page for customers to view and purchase many of the donation center items 24/7, especially while the store undergoes some renovation projects in the winter months.

Renovations include a new HVAC system via a private donation, painting, and expanding the storefront for more area to display inventory.

Once store renovations are complete, there will be a grand re-opening ceremony, which is currently scheduled for Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a reception to follow.

Submitted by Elishia Breetz on behalf of Highland County Habitat for Humanity.

Shown is Hillsboro resident Chuck Emery, left, and Highland County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Elishia Breetz. Emery recently won a grill/smoker as part of a Habitat fundraiser. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_fhabitat-pic.jpg Shown is Hillsboro resident Chuck Emery, left, and Highland County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Elishia Breetz. Emery recently won a grill/smoker as part of a Habitat fundraiser. Courtesy photo