Paint Creek special meeting

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 for discussion concerning the purchase and/or sale of property at 640 N. Washington Street, Greenfield.

Because He Lives fundraiser

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser benefiting the Because He Lives Food Pantry will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at the Lynchburg Fire Department. There will be live music. The cost is a freewill donation. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and a drink.

VFW Lenten Fish Fry

The third annual Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will be held at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. (behind the Dairy Queen) on the following Fridays: Feb. 23 and March 2, 9, 16 and 23. Serving time is 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dine-in and carry-out services are available.

Soup’s On Free Meal

The Soup’s On Free Meal will served Saturday, Feb. 24 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, corner of North High and North streets, Hillsboro. Prayer and praise is at 4:30 and dinner is served from 5-6 p.m. The menu will be sloppy joes, mac and cheese, green beans, assorted drinks and desserts.

Library New Year, New You

The Highland County District Library’s February “New Year, New You” event will be held at Monday, Feb. 26, not on Monday, Feb. 19. For more information visit the library’s Facebook page at “Highland County District Library of Ohio” or call the library at 937-393-3114.

Historical Society Hall of Fame

The Highland County Historical Society Hall of Fame is accepting applications for 2018 inductees. The hall of fame recognizes citizens or natives of Highland County who have made invaluable contributions to the county or to the world beyond. Applications may be obtained from the Highland County Historical Society website at www.hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com or from local libraries. Completed applications must be submitted in a sealed envelope and mailed or delivered to the Highland House, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, no later than 5 p.m. March 31, 2018. Those admitted to the hall of fame will be announced and celebrated at a reception at Highland House on Sunday, May 27.

Senior center memberships

The Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro is accepting new memberships and renewals. The center offers live music, bingo, Bunco, cornhole, billiards, exercise programs and more. Membership are $20 a year for ages 50-89, $25 annually for ages 21-49, and lifetime membership for those 90 or above are free. Call 937-393-4745 for more info.