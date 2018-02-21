Hillsboro man pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide in Clinton County

A Hillsboro man charged with vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a fatal accident near Wilmington last year entered a not guilty plea in the case on Tuesday, according to online court documents.

As previously reported, the charges were filed earlier this month against Ethan Adkins, 19, in relation to a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Hillsboro woman on Nov. 3, 2017.

Attorney Scott Evans, who represents Adkins, entered the plea Tuesday on behalf of his client, as well as a time waiver, demand for discovery and request for a pretrial, according to court documents.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on SR 73 near Antioch Road south of Wilmington.

Hailee Heflin, 22, was southbound on SR 73 and had slowed to turn left on Antioch Road when her vehicle was struck from behind by the vehicle driven by Adkins, the patrol said.

The impact forced the Heflin vehicle into the oncoming lane, where it was struck head-on by a van driven by Douglas Rice, 61, Oregonia, according to the patrol.

The patrol said Heflin was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rice and his three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

A scheduling conference in Adkins’ case is scheduled for March 27 at 2:45 p.m in Clinton County Municipal Court.

John Hamilton can be reached by calling 937-382-2574.

