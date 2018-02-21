Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dennis E. Mootispaw, 55, Washington Court House, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tiffany Frederick, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for burglary.

Feb. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Timothy Rhoads, 39, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to display license plate and brake light.

Cheyenne Chandler, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for pedestrian in roadway.

Donald S. Pearson, 55, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Cheyenne Meredith, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jesse Pryor, 51, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Danny Morris, 57, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Williams, 42, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for disorderly by fighting and disorderly by intoxication.

William Douglas, 31, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly by fighting.

Reese Binegar, 46, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Feb. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tomie Showman, 35, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing.

INCIDENT

At 9:07 p.m., A resident in the 700 block of Spring Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Feb. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Desiree Fryman, 23, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly by intoxication.

Jeremy Jones, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for inducing panic.

INCIDENT

At 5:04 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of McClain Avenue reported being bitten by a dog in the area. After an investigation, Stuart Elchert, 52, Greenfield, was issued a citation for vicious dog.

Feb. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christy Henderson, 37, Greenfield, was issued a citation for fictitious plates.