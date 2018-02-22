It’s ‘HHS On Broadway’

In an effort to raise funds for their annual musical production, Hillsboro High School students and alumni will present the second annual “HHS On Broadway” this Saturday.

“It started last year when we decided we needed a money raiser for the musical,” said Jeff Horick, a co-director of the production with his wife, Jenna, and David White, all Hillsboro City Schools teachers. “It was in the winter and it’s kind of hard to have a car wash, other kids were selling candy and things like that, so we decided to put our own spin on our own fundraiser.”

“You will hear some of your favorite tunes from Broadway, both students and alumni, performing songs from Broadway shows, from very old ones to ones currently running, from ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to ‘Hamilton’ and everything in between,” Horick added.

The show takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the HHS cafetorium. Tickets are $5 and Horick said the show will last 90 to 120 minutes, including an intermission.

Those performing pick their own music and Horick said some performers will appear multiple times. They will all be accompanied by White on the piano.

“We did it last year and it was really cool,” Horick said. “It’s just a way for these kids to raise money in the best way they can. It’s a fun thing and allows them to do a number they may not normally be able to do because we may not be doing that particular show.”

It costs about $1,200 to $1,500 just to purchase the rights for most musicals, Horick said. Then there’s the cost of costumes, sets, makeup and hiring professional musicians.

This year’s HHS musical, “Into The Woods,” will be performed April 13, 14 and 15.

Hillsboro High School students who perform in Saturday's "HHS On Broadway" show pose around a piano during rehearsal on Thursday.

2nd annual show takes the stage Saturday