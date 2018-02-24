Swamp root, slush sufferers and slugs, not drugs

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1895, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that a man who called himself “Mr. Quick” made off with an unknown amount of cash after he posed as a debt collector and skimmed money from local shopkeepers – a “little scheme to catch suckers,” as the paper put it.

A letter to the editor suggested Hillsboro residents allow the unemployed to shovel snow and sweep sidewalks for a nominal fee, “as they do in Cincinnati and other cities.” The letter was signed, “Sufferer From Slush.”

Mowrystown entered a period of mourning after a dearly loved local Frenchman died suddenly from a heart attack. After he had the heart attack, it was reported that his 20-year-old son mounted a horse to summon a doctor, but the horse slipped and fell, breaking the man’s leg.

The entire second page of the Feb. 22 edition of the paper was taken up by “The Sign of the Four,” a Sherlock Holmes tale by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, complete with illustrations of the Baker Street sleuth.

A different private detective known as “Jock” Holmes, a local man, was put on trial for allegedly stealing hogs in the Monroe neighborhood. The case was somewhat confusing, as Holmes had apparently been arrested during a separate trial some days previous in which a different man was being examined for stealing the same hogs.

Witnesses during the trial testified that Holmes had been acting as a private detective in the area, and was present in that capacity when the hogs were stolen. There was no reporting on the verdict.

Dr. Kilmer’s Swamp Root was advertised as “the great kidney, liver and bladder cure.”

“Weak mothers” and women nursing babies were among the target audience of an advertisement for Scott’s Emulsion, lauded as “the most nourishing food known to science.”

It also claimed to be the cure to rickets, marasmus, “wasting diseases of children,” coughs, colds, weak lungs, emaciation and “consumption.” It was 50 cents per bottle.

It was reported that 33 people gave their lives to Christ at the Christian Church in Buford. Fifteen were to be baptized.

This week in 1962, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a 16-year-old female from Hillsboro was treated at the hospital after she ran a nail through her left foot.

A “bogus check passer” passed through Highland County, leaving a wake of bounced checks behind him. He reportedly wrote one of the checks to buy a pair of ladies’ shoes.

A stolen 1956 Ford was found abandoned in Hillsboro eight hours after it was taken from Flemingsburg, Ky.

FBI agents came through town and arrested a man who had fled from Indiana. He had been charged with conspiracy to commit larceny.

The Union Stockyards Market Report offered the latest prices for slaughter cattle.

Two West Virginia men were fined $100 and sentenced to 90 days in the Brown County jail for possession of slugs — not drugs — fake coins with which they fraudulently obtained money from coin machines at area laundromats.

Speaking of laundry, Model Dry Cleaners on Main Street in Hillsboro offered 99-cent cleaning for “plain dresses,” plus free mothproofing.

In sports, the Hillsboro Indians beat Pleasant View 73-48 in a basketball matchup.

A five-pound ham in a can was $3.89 at Owens’ Super ‘E’ Market at the corner of South High Street and West Walnut Street in Hillsboro.

The Colony Theatre was showing “The Second Time Around,” starring Debbie Reynolds and Andy Griffith.

In Highland County Juvenile Court, Judge Orland Roades sentenced a youth to an indeterminate term at the Boys Industrial School in Lancaster for violating his probation.

This week in 1986, the Press-Gazette reported 50 people who had been selected for jury service in a trial had to be sent home after a prospective juror made a prejudicial comment during the selection process.

It was reported that a man who had been killed in Pike County was believed to be from Greenfield.

The Colony Theatre was playing “The Delta Force,” starring Chuck Norris and Lee Marvin, as well as matinee showings of “101 Dalmatians.”

Crisco shortening was $1.99 at Great Scot. Bob & Carl’s advertised chuck roast at $1.39 per pound.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a breaking and entering at the Beechwood Food and Bait Store on Beechwood Lane.

Birth announcements were published under the heading, “New Taxpayers.”

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs beat the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats 53-36 in a sectional tournament game.

A feature story on the Sinking Spring postmaster, Clifford Ballentine, discussed how he enjoyed the solitude of his occupation.

Democrat Larry Rodgers announced his candidacy for the office of Highland County Commissioner.

This week in 2005, two Greenfield Middle School students made the front page of The Times-Gazette after attending the 2005 Pro Bowl in Hawaii.

One of the youngsters said Michael Vick, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was his favorite NFL player prior to the game, but, “I don’t really like him anymore,” he said. “He gave his interview and walked past everybody without saying a word.”

A photo and caption showed the Highland County Sheriff’s Office’s plane flying high above the county.

It was reported that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was to release 1,200 trout at Rocky Fork Lake.

In local sports, the Hillsboro Indians fell to the McClain Tigers 54-40.

Support Our Troops of Highland County announced it was planning a parade to honor local soldiers.

The Associated Press reported scientists feared that a world-wide bird flu epidemic was approaching.

ABX Air in Wilmington was hiring third-shift part-time sorters. Pay was $9.20 per hour with a 55-cent shift differential and benefits.

The Highlands Nature Sanctuary was reportedly on contract to buy the 7 Caves area from its owner.

“Think back to the first time you visited 7 Caves,” the article said. “You probably will never forget that first breathless moment you opened your eyes to its beauty. It’s a land of extremes – from its cool mystifying depths to its humbling sheer cliff walls. It’s magical.”

