Suspects apprehended in Ross County after manhunt near Paint Creek Lake

Deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday assisted in apprehending one of two burglary suspects in the Paint Creek Lake area after authorities reportedly pursued them from Adams County to Ross County, according to Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

According to a post on the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Dwain A. Cottrill, 51, and Cherry L. Schall, 50, were arrested Saturday after allegedly committing burglary in Adams County and fleeing from authorities.

The post said Cottrill and Schall allegedly fled in a vehicle from Adams County law enforcement after the burglary, and were pursued into Ross County.

The pair apparently wrecked the vehicle in the area of Rapid Forge Road and Reservoir Road near Paint Creek Lake, where they then fled on foot, according to the post.

The Chillicothe Gazette reported the RCSO set up a search perimeter in the area, and K9 units with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to track the suspects.

According to Barrera, authorities spotted Cottrill in the area, and nearby Highland County deputies assisted in his arrest.

Schall was also apprehended, the Chillicothe Gazette reported.

The Chillicothe Gazette reported Cottrill and Schall were charged with burglary, a second-degree felony. It was not clear if more charges were to be filed.

Both Cottrill and Schall are listed as incarcerated in the Adams County Jail.

Calls to a press spokesperson with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office were not returned Monday.

Barrera: Highland County deputies assist in arrest