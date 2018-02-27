Hillsboro schools receive another threat

The Hillsboro City Schools received a threat Tuesday, according to superintendent Tim Davis, marking the third time in February that the school district has received some type of threat.

Davis said the school district received a phone call Tuesday afternoon saying there was going to be some type of threat on the school grounds later in the day.

The high school/middle school students were released at the end of the school day as usual, Davis said, but elementary students were not permitted outside for recess after 2 p.m. Hillsboro Police Department and Highland County Sheriff’s Office officials were on hand for dismissal at the elementary school “to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” Davis said.

There was no lockdown at either school, according to Davis.

The schools notified parents of the incident through the district’s one-call system around 3:30 p.m.

The superintendent said the police department was involved and that the investigation into Tuesday’s call is ongoing.

Last Friday, Hillsboro High School/Middle School was placed on a precautionary afternoon lockdown after a threatening message was discovered written in a restroom, according to a posting on the school’s website. Davis said Tuesday that the school is working on leads in that incident and that it remains under investigation.

In early February, the school was placed on lockdown after a similar message was found scrawled on a women’s bathroom wall in the high school.

