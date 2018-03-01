BREAKING: Body found on Davidson Road

Local authorities are probing the death of a man found deceased on Wednesday in the Davidson Road area near New Market who appeared to have been shot, according to local officials.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said in a press release that the sheriff’s office received a call from a local farmer on Wednesday, Feb. 28 reporting he had found a dead body in the entrance to one of his fields.

When officers responded, they found a deceased male who appeared to have been shot, the sheriff said.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said the body was located in a thicket in a field on Davidson Road.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue, the sheriff said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in an ongoing investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

