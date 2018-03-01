Mowrystown FFA hosts third annual Farm Toy Show

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter and Alumni hosted the third annual Farm Toy Show on Feb. 24 at the Whiteoak High School gymnasium. Vendors came from all around to buy, sell, trade and display toy tractors. There were 329 paid admissions and 76 spaces/tables under contract. For the tractor displays, the FFA awarded trophies to the first and second place youth winners and a first place trophy to the adult display winner. Jacob Arledge placed first in the youth division and Brody Scott was second. In the adult division, Randy Bartlett took home top honors. The Mowrystown FFA Chapter would like to thank Austin Thompson for providing the pedal tractor and sled for the kiddie tractor pull. The youth FFA members worked closely with the alumni, vendors and collectors to put on this event for the community. The Mowrystown FFA Chapter and Alumni would like to thank all the members, vendors, guests and parents that helped make this year successful.

