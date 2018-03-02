BREAKING: Body found in field identified as Clermont County man

A body found this week in a field near New Market was identified Friday as Dakota Spurlock, 24, from Clermont County, according to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Authorities suspect Spurlock was killed by a single gunshot to the chest prior to being dumped in a field on Davidson Road near New Market.

Spurlock’s body was found Wednesday afternoon by a local farmer, according to the sheriff.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said he was called to the scene to examine the body, which he said was located in a thicket on the edge of the field.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Morgue, the sheriff said.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in an ongoing investigation.

The sheriff did not release any further information on the case Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

