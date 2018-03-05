New Market murder investigation continues

Highland County authorities on Monday continued investigating an apparent homicide after a local farmer discovered the body of a Clermont County man in a New Market field last week.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said local investigators were working with authorities in Clermont County on Monday to collect more information on the death of Dakota Spurlock, 24, whose body was found last Wednesday in the entrance to a field on Davidson Road near New Market.

Spurlock was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest in a thicket at the entrance to the field, officials said.

Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeff Beery said he estimated Spurlock had been dead for roughly 36 hours.

Investigators found no shell casings nearby, Beery said, indicating Spurlock had been shot prior to being placed in the field.

Online court records in Clermont, Hamilton and Montgomery County show Spurlock had a criminal record, including drug crimes and firearm violations.

Spurlock was arrested in November 2016 for trafficking drugs after officers observed him engage in an apparent drug deal at the Dayton Racino, WDTN reported at the time.

Spurlock told police during that incident that he had bought $350 worth of meth from a man nicknamed “Swag,” according to WDTN.

A Facebook page appearing to belong to Spurlock shows him and others in multiple photos holding guns and wads of cash.

When asked if there is suspicion that Spurlock’s death was drug-related, Barrera said last week he couldn’t say for sure.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

To leave an anonymous tip, text HCSHERIFF and your tip to TIP411 (847411), or visit www.highlandcoso.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the free tip411 app available in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

Shown is a portion of Davidson Road near New Market. Investigators continue to probe the death of a man whose body was found in a nearby field last week.

Sheriff: Officials search for clues in Clermont