‘Lunch with Easter bunny’ coming up in New Market

An upcoming event sponsored by a local nonprofit will afford children with disabilities an opportunity to enjoy a variety of Easter activities.

“Lunch With the Easter Bunny,” sponsored by SATH (Supplemental Assistance to the Handicapped), will be held Saturday, March 24 at the Hopewell Center in New Market.

SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said the event is similar to the organization’s popular summer event, KAMP Dovetail, in that it allows children of all abilities to have fun together in a safe, inclusive environemnt.

“I don’t want people to think this is only for handicapped children,” Allen said. “This is for all children… It’s just a wonderful opportunity to reach out to every child, whether they have a disability or not, and help them have a very fun day.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a SATH news release.

The children will have lunch, make an Easter craft, decorate eggs and have their picture taken with the Easter bunny. An Easter egg hunt will be held at 12:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring a basket or container for found eggs.

The cost is $8 per child, and $5 for adults.

To make a reservation and pay online, visit the KAMP Dovetail website at www.kampdovetail.com.

Alternatively, contact Allen at 937-366-6657 during the day, or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 in the evening.

The deadline for registration is March 23.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Allen http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_f-linda-allen-mug.jpg Allen

SATH event includes egg hunt, photos with rabbit