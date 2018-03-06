Leesburg shooting investigation continues

Officials are still investigating a shooting in Leesburg that left a man wounded last month.

Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolley said Tuesday that no arrests have been made in the case, but investigators are following leads from tipsters.

As previously reported, officials said three suspects, two of whom were armed, entered an Eastern Avenue home on the evening of Monday, Feb. 19, and one of them reportedly shot a 31-year-old man before leaving the scene.

Nolley declined to release any names.

According to Nolley, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Leesburg PD in the probe.

The victim, who officials said sustained a gunshot wound, was taken via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He was in stable condition when authorities responded to the scene, officials said.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said a female occupant in the home told dispatchers during a 911 call that three people, one armed with a gun and another with a knife, forced their way into the home, and one of them allegedly shot the victim.

“What I was told was they knocked on the door, then once the female opened the door, they kind of burst their way in,” Barrera said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 937-780-6735, or the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.

To leave an anonymous tip, text HCSHERIFF and your tip or message to TIP411 (847411), or visit www.highlandcoso.com.

Anonymous tips can also be sent using the free tip411 app available in the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_more-light-bars.jpg

Chief: No arrests made, tips being followed