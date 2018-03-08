Chili Supper and Dessert Auction tonight at Ponderosa banquet facility

The mild and hot winners of the Heartland of Hillsboro chili cookoff will be prepared by the Highland County Senior Citizens Center and served tonight (Thursday, March 8) as the main menu items at the 14th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction at the Old Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. The supper and auction will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The winning entries judged last week were created by Sherryl Howell (mild), an assistant activities director at Heartland, and Abby Harrison (hot). Tickets for the Chili Supper and Dessert Auction are $5 presale or $6 at the door. The dessert auction will be conducted by auctioneer and Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams.

The event is sponsored by Heartland of Hillsboro, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, Amatha Farrens State Farm Insurance, iHeart Radio, Hillsboro Ponderosa Steakhouse, NCB Bank, Real Living Classic Real Estate, The Times-Gazette and WVNU.