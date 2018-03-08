Man injured in rollover accident

A Hillsboro man was injured Thursday morning after the vehicle he was driving clipped a parked vehicle and rolled over on Walnut Street in Hillsboro.

Ralph Michael, 87, Hillsboro, was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound on West Walnut Street at 10:37 a.m. when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the road, clipped the left back end of a parked 2008 Subaru Impreza owned by Steve O’Conner, 29, of Hillsboro, with the right front part of the Toyota, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its top, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

The Toyota came to a rest in the middle of West Walnut Street near South Elm Street.

Michael was transported by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to Highland District Hospital.

He was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

