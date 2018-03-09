VanDells at Paxton Theatre Saturday

The VanDells return with their popular rock ‘n’ roll review to the historic Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Saturday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s tribute to the ’50s and ’60s will be packed with comedy and all your favorites, Doo-Wop to Motown and everything in between. Special appearances during the show include portrayals of Elvis, Roy Orbison and The Duke of Earl.

The VanDells include members Stacy “Duke” Todd, Mark Barnett and Steve “Moose” Ricks. The “next generation” of The VanDells make up the five-piece band and are featured at several times during the show.

“We are so excited the Van Dells are coming back to the Paxton Theatre in March. There is just something about the energy and the music that make it the perfect night out. We’re bringing the entire family this time,” a press release said quoting a VanDells fan.

The doors and box office open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door, by visiting paxtontheatre.org, or by calling 740-634-3333.

The Paxton Theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

For more information visit www.PaxtonTheatre.org.

About the Paxton – In the November election of 1907 the residents of Paxton Township marked their ballots in support of erecting a new township hall on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Bainbridge. The new Paxton Township Hall featured a large theatre seating over 500. Early shows included live theatre, movies, minstrels, vaudevilles, magic shows and other entertainment.

During the 1940s, the decade that produced “Casablanca,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Maltese Falcon,” the Paxton projected the movies of the time to area residents.

The early ’60s brought the start of the Paint Valley Jamboree, currently operating in its 53nd continuous season. Today the Paxton Theatre offers a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment to audiences young and old.

Submitted by Wade Hamilton, The Paxton Theatre.

The VanDells will be at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Saturday, March 10. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_VanDells-pic.jpg The VanDells will be at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge on Saturday, March 10.