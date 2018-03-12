Alleged arrow shooting suspect’s bond increased

Bond for a man who allegedly shot his girlfriend in the upper torso with an arrow last Thursday was increased to $50,000 Monday and the Hillsboro Police Department said it is considering upgrading the charges against the suspect, Ian Andrew Cluxton.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy said the shooting that took place at 4 p.m. Thursday at 154 W. Main St., where Cluxton, 38, of Hillsboro, lived with the victim, Kelley Boucher, 33, of Hillsboro, was allegedly intentional. The police chief said Cluxton and Boucher have a child together.

Boucher was still a patient at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on Monday afternoon, but the police chief said her condition has been upgraded to stable. He credited the hospital with doing a “phenomenol job” to get Boucher stabilized.

Goudy said Boucher was allegedly struck with a hunting arrow fired from a Horton HD 150 crossbow and that the arrow was not removed until she arrived at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was originally listed in critical condition.

Cluxton was arraigned Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor. His bond was increased from $16,000 to $50,000. Online records showed that he remained incarcerated Monday afternoon.

Goudy said investigators are looking at upgrading the charges against Cluxton, but that decision would be up to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

At the arraignment, Cluxton requested court appointed counsel. J.D. Wagoner was appointed. A preliminary hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. March 20. Cluxton was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.

The police department said last week that the reason for a child endangering charge being filed was because a child was in the room, between the victim and the suspect, when the alleged incident took place.

Alleged arrow shooting victim’s condition upgraded to stable