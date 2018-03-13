Radio-telethon auction items feature OSU football

Merchants National Bank has donated two Ohio State football photographs that will be auctioned at the 46th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial radio-telethon to be held March 28 at NCB Bank in Hillsboro.

One item is an autographed framed photograph of Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines with his players. The photograph has a certificate of authenticity of the coach’s signature.

The second item is a framed photograph of former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliot scoring a touchdown against Oregon in the 2014 National Championship game. This is the photograph that appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated on Jan. 19, 2015.

The radio-telethon begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Bids will be taken in person at the bank or by telephone during the broadcast by calling 393-4246. Bids can be placed in advance of the event by calling Gayle Coss, executive secretary of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults at 937-393-2142.

Advance bids will be kept confidential and can be in increments up to any maximum set by the bidder. Bids will close at 8:45 p.m. There will be several additional items available that night as well.

Merchants Bank representatives Bertha Hamilton, left, and Denise Fauber, right, present auction photographs to Rocky Coss, the Rotary Club radio-telethon chairman.