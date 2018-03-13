Rachel Tracy wins 4-Way speech contest

Rachel Tracy of the Hillsboro Christian Academy was the winner of the Hillsboro Rotary Club’s annual 4-Way Speech Competition with a speech focusing on the dangers of opioid abuse.

Tracy, a senior, spoke about how drug abuse impacted her own family, and the cost of addiction in both dollars and the emotional toll it takes.

Other finalists from local schools who spoke Tuesday were Laynee Duffie, a sophomore from Fairfield High School, who spoke on the public education system, and Emma Hess, a sophomore from Hillsboro High School, whose remarks focused on the qualities of great leaders.

Students were required to incorporate Rotary’s 4-Way Test into a 4-6 minute speech surrounding the concept of leadership, service to others and life experience. The 4-Way Rotary test includes the following questions: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Rotarian Amatha Farrens once again organized the contest. Judges on Tuesday were Dr. Nicole Roades, Diane Jolitz and Tim Koehl.

For winning on Tuesday, Tracy received $500 from Rotary, and will compete in the District 6670 competition at Wright State on April 8.

School contestants finished as follows, along with their winnings, which were presented to them Tuesday by Rotary President Reid Sharp:

Hillsboro High School winners: First place, Emma Hess, $125; second place, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, $50.

Fairfield High School winners: First place, Laynee Duffie, $125; second place, Sarah Wuellner, $50.

Hillsboro Christian Academy winners: First place Rachel Tracy, $125; second place, William Cassner, $50.

Only the first place winners competed Tuesday.

Tracy will be competing at the Rotary District 6670 Competition on Sunday, April 8, at Wright State University at Millett Hall, Dayton, Ohio.

The contest is conducted using the format of forensic speech competitions. Each student will give his or her speech at least twice to different judges. The judges will be non-Rotarians and will be faculty and staff from Wright State University Communications Department who have been trained in the concepts of the Rotary Four-Way Test.

The four contestants with the highest combined scores will give their speeches in a final round. Contestants will be judged on content and delivery in applying the concepts of the Rotary Four-Way Test. District winners will receive: First place, $400; second place, $300; thid place, $200; fourth place, $100.

Shown are participants in this year’s Hillsboro Rotary 4-Way Speech Competition, from left, William Cassner, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, Laynee Duffie, Rachel Tracy, Emma Hess and Sarah Wuellner. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_speech-rotary-3-13-18-2.jpg Shown are participants in this year’s Hillsboro Rotary 4-Way Speech Competition, from left, William Cassner, Gideon Pickering-Polstra, Laynee Duffie, Rachel Tracy, Emma Hess and Sarah Wuellner.