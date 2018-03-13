An Easter party at senior center

Rather than one big event like in past years there will be four time slots for guests to choose from when the Highland County Senior Citizens Center hosts its annual Pancake Extravaganza with the Easter Bunny & Friends on Saturday, March 24.

The time frames are 8-9 a.m., 9-10 a.m., 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon. There will be about 125 tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis for each time slot.

“Last year we sold about 500 tickets – it was a very well-attended event and we’re thankful for that – but we’re going with intervals this year so people don’t feel so crowded and can be more comfortable,” said Mechell Frost, executive director of the center.

Each child with a ticket will receive an Easter basket; a breakfast of pancakes (regular, chocolate chip or strawberry), sausage and a drink; get to color an Easter egg; participate in an indoor Easter egg hunt; have their picture taken with the Easter bunny; and play a variety of games.

Tickets are $5 for children and adults, with those 11 months and younger admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the senior center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro, or online at highlandseniors.com. Time slots can be selected when the tickets are purchased.

Children under 11 will not receive an Easter basket unless a ticket is purchased for them, but they can eat breakfast and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny at no cost.

“They are going to see the Easter Bunny and if they like characters like Chase from ‘Paw Patrol,’ Elmo and Princess Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ they’ll like this event because they get to see those characters and interact with them doing the Bunny Hop and Chicken Dance,” Frost said.

The Easter egg hunts will be held during all four time slots.

“We fill our banquet room with shredded grass and put eggs in there,” Frost said. “The kids dig around in there for eggs and they have a blast doing that.”

First Financial Bank is the main sponsor of the event, with Lewis Financial Group, Hillsboro Family Dentistry, Edgington Funeral Homes, Harsha Monument Co., McDonald’s and Walgreens serving as co-sponsors.

Frost said the event basically sold out last year, leaving few tickets available at the door, so she said tickets should be purchased ahead of time.

The senior center has two other upcoming events that are open to the public.

On Saturday, March 17, it will host Ham Bingo. Doors open at noon. Games are from 1-4 p.m. Hams are prizes. You must be 18 or older to play. Cards are 25 cents each per game. The center will be selling homemade noodles and other food items. Call 937-393-4745 for details.

On Saturday, April 21, the center will host a Decade Dinner and Dance featuring Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley. It includes dinner and the Elvis show followed by a dance featuring ’50s music. Advance tickets are $22 for front row seats or $18 for other seats, or $20 at the door.

Characters that will be on hand for the annual Pancake Extravaganza with the Easter Bunny & Friends are pictured with a sign posted outside the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Lunch-with-Bunny-pic.jpg Characters that will be on hand for the annual Pancake Extravaganza with the Easter Bunny & Friends are pictured with a sign posted outside the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

