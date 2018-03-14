Some local students reportedly part of walkouts protesting gun violence

Some students from at least two Highland County schools reportedly participated in a walkout Wednesday as part of a nationwide protest on gun violence. One superintendent told The Times-Gazette earlier that students who participated would face discipline.

Elsewhere in Ohio, students at an Ohio high school that had a shooting last year joined the nationwide student walkouts to protest gun violence, despite being warned they could face detention or more serious discipline.

The Springfield News-Sun reports about 10 students exited West Liberty-Salem High School as a group of supporters across the street cheered Wednesday.

Superintendent Kraig Hissong says campus isn’t the place for political demonstrations and it’s not in the district’s interest to endorse political movements.

Students at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, were also warned against participating in the nationwide walkout. Police even patrolled outside the school. Nonetheless, three students walked out for the 17 minutes of the protest and then went back inside.

The nationwide walkouts are the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism that has emerged following the massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.

