HUBA, YMCA team up for Easter events

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association, Highland County YMCA and city of Hillsboro are joining forces to offer The Great Underwater Egg Hunt, along with several other activities, Sunday, March 18 at the YMCA in Liberty Park.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will actually be two egg hunts – one in the pool at the YMCA and one outdoors.

Events at the YMCA run from noon to 2 p.m. and include a water egg hunt; sack races; a bounce house; hula hoop, jump rope and coloring contests; prizes; hot dogs and other refreshments; and more.

The outdoor egg hunt starts at 2:30 p.m. and there will be four age groups.

“HUBA has always had an egg hunt with help from the city of Hillsboro, I know some people at the YMCA, and we thought, ‘let’s partner with the YMCA to make it a bigger and better event,’” HUBA President Sharon Hughes said. “I want to thank the YMCA for partnering with us and the city of Hillsboro for letting us use the park and donating some prizes.”

Kelli Kiser, executive director of the Highland County YMCA, said this will be the third year the Y has hosted an Easter egg hunt event. She said the water egg hunt will have four age groups: 18 months to 3 years (kids must be accompanied by their parents), 3 to 5 years, 6 to 8 years and 9 to 13 years.

“It will be kind of a like a round of musical chairs,” Kiser said. “Eggs will be tossed into the pool and will be floating on top of the water. When the music starts the kids will swim out and get as many eggs as they can until the music stops.”

She said the egg hunts will probably last five minutes or less for each age group. She said that for safety reasons and so the swimmers don’t get tired, the music will actually come on and go off two or three times when each age group is in the pool.

The Easter Bunny will also be on hand, Kiser said, walking around visiting and having pictures taken with kids.

Kiser said she would like to see the YMCA to partner with other community organizations when they are offering events that are open to the public.

“There is power in numbers,” she said. “If we join arms we can do more than we can individually.”

Call the YMCA at 937-840-9622 for more information.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Hillsboro also helping with Sunday fun at Liberty Park