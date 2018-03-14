Helping Ohio River flood victims

A year ago they helped flood victims in the southern part of the country and now they’re reaching out to flood victims closer to home.

Greg Roberts, a New Market area resident and pastor at the Winchester United Methodist Church, said not one member of the church administrative council batted an eye when he asked for $3,000 from the church’s general fund to help flood victims along the Ohio River.

“We just saw the river rising and knew there would be flooded areas,” said Roberts, whose church members come the Hillsboro, Eastern Brown, Western Brown and North Adams school districts. “We did it last year for Florida flood victims, so it seemed like we should do something for local residents, too; and there was absolutely no resistance when I asked.”

But just like a year ago when the church sent 100 five-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies to be used as needed after flooding in Texas and Florida, Roberts said it could not have happened without help from the Lowe’s store in Hillsboro.

He said that when he approached Lowe’s about providing 100 buckets full of cleaning supplies this year, Lowe’s not only donated the buckets, but also gave him the supplies to fill them at wholesale cost. Roberts said that normally the buckets full of supplies would have cost $65 each, but Lowe’s sold them to the church for $30 each.

Roberts said he especially appreciated the help of Lowe’s Store Manager Roger Bowlby and assistant manager Amy Mitchell.

“It’s a good way to help, but it’s the church members that do all the work,” Bowlby said. “We did it for other flood victims last year and now we’re doing it for the Ohio River victims. It’s fun and we like to do it.”

Church members will deliver the buckets to the Shawnee Valley District of the United Methodist Church to be distributed as needed to flood victims along the Ohio River.

A year ago, the church sent 100 five-gallon buckets – filled with 50 ounces of laundry detergent, dish detergent, 100-foot clothes lines, 50 clothes pins, seven sponges, air freshener, insect repellent, work gloves, dust masks and reusable wipes – to the south that were originally destined for the Houston, Texas area. But after Hurricane Irma hit Florida and other states, Roberts said they went wherever they were needed most.

“You see a need, you’re mission-minded, people put money in the plate every week and expect it to be used for something worthwhile, and this is what was on everyone’s mind after the … floods,” Roberts said a year ago.

Greg Roberts (front row, far right) is pictured with Lowe’s managers after the church where Roberts is a pastor and Lowe’s teamed up to send 100 five-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies to Ohio River flood victims. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Jeremiah Saylor, Amber Gorman, Amy Mitchell and Roberts; (back row, l-r) Andy Davis, Todd Davis, Roger Bowlby, Tyler Gray, Jen Fite and T.J. Whittington. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Lowes-pic.jpg Greg Roberts (front row, far right) is pictured with Lowe’s managers after the church where Roberts is a pastor and Lowe’s teamed up to send 100 five-gallon buckets full of cleaning supplies to Ohio River flood victims. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Jeremiah Saylor, Amber Gorman, Amy Mitchell and Roberts; (back row, l-r) Andy Davis, Todd Davis, Roger Bowlby, Tyler Gray, Jen Fite and T.J. Whittington.

