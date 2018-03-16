Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

March 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Dustin Pinkerton, 34, Washington Court House, was arrested for disorderly by intoxication.

INCIDENT

At 5:10 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of South Washington Street reported the theft of a motor vehicle.

March 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brittany Woods, 26, Frankfort, was arrested for probation violation.

Zachariah Lyons, 30, Greenfield, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for aggravated vehicular homicide.

March 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassandra Elzey, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Tyler Cooper, 19, Greenfield, was issued a citation for stop sign violation.

Gerald Sexton, 38, South Salem, was arrested for failure to appear.

March 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Larry Redden, 27, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

Andrew Ward, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for theft.