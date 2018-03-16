Minor injuries in rollover near Rainsboro

A man reportedly sustained minor injuries on Friday after his vehicle rolled onto its top on SR 753 at Sams Road near Rainsboro.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said the man was out of the vehicle when authorities responded, and had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:41 p.m. Friday, according to Jackman.

The man was transported to the hospital via ambulance, Jackman said.

According to Jackman, first responders at the scene reported no other vehicles appeared to have been involved in the accident.

Jackman said the man’s vehicle went off the roadway and rolled for an undetermined reason.

Jackman said he could not release the man’s name due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Reached Friday afternoon, the OSHP Wilmington Post had no further information on the accident, and the trooper assigned to the investigation was not available.

This vehicle was involved in a rollover wreck Friday on SR 753 south of Rainsboro. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_fwreck-pic.jpg This vehicle was involved in a rollover wreck Friday on SR 753 south of Rainsboro. The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries. Courtesy photo

Man transported to hospital after Friday crash