Tyne Morgan ‘phenomenal’ at ‘Ag is Everyone’s Business’ event in Hillsboro

Nearly 400 people gathered Friday morning at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro to hear from Tyne Morgan, host of the U.S. Farm Report on RFD-TV, at “Ag Is Everyone’s Business,” a local event coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

Highland County Chamber of Commerce Director Melissa Elmore said Morgan’s presentation was one of the best so far at the event, now in its sixth year.

Morgan spoke about the agriculture industry and current events, covering trade agreements and tariffs among other issues.

“It was a great morning,” Elmore said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better speaker. Tyne did a phenomenal job and was definitely in her element.”

Southern State Community College President Dr. Kevin Boys said Morgan “may have been the best speaker the event has brought to Highland County.”

Boys said, “She was very impressive. Her subject matter was dead-on as it relates to the different commodity markets, what the grain price is doing and how… current involvement with trade agreements with other countries might shake out.”

He added, “It was a great event. It’s an event where we can celebrate the importance of agriculture as the number-one business, not only in Highland County, but in the State of Ohio.”

Jim Hamilton, vice chair of the chamber board, said the event was “very well-received.”

“It was a really great event, extremely well attended, a lot of great support from the local community with sponsors,” Hamilton said. “It was just an excellent program.”

Guests included Ohio Department of Agriculture Director and Greenfield native David T. Daniels, Senator Bob Peterson, representatives from U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup’s office, the Highland County Commissioners and Highland County Engineer P. Dean Otworth.

Also present at the event were FFA members from all five Highland County school districts.

Amy Hamilton, a chamber board member, said having students from around the county at the event was an important part of the morning.

“Having younger people there to hear about what’s going on in agriculture from someone like Tyne Morgan was really beneficial for our county,” she said.

Another special guest at the event was Larry Wheatley, a local man born with cerebral palsy who grew up on a local farm and remains connected to the agriculture industry well into his 80s, according to David Fauber, a chamber board member.

Wheatley is an avid watcher of RFD-TV, according to Fauber, who has brought Wheatley and his caretaker to the event in previous years to observe and meet the speakers. Wheatley was able to meet Morgan after the event.

The event concluded Friday with a Q&A session with Morgan, Daniels and Nathan Brown, a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors.

According to biographical information on the U.S. Farm Report website, Morgan was born and raised in Lexington, Mo., where she was heavily involved in local FFA activities.

Morgan began her broadcasting career in high school at KMZU radio providing daily farm market updates, as well as local, state and national agriculture news.

She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia where she majored in agriculture journalism with an emphasis in broadcasting.

Shown are Tyne Morgan, left, host of the U.S. Farm Report, and Larry Wheatley, a local resident and avid fan of RFD-TV, at the "Ag Is Everyone's Business" event Friday at Southern State Community College.

Chamber agriculture affair draws hundreds