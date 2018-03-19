Greenfield man indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide

A Greenfield man was indicted in Ross County last week for aggravated vehicular homicide and other felony traffic charges in relation to a fatal accident on the outskirts of Greenfield last year.

Zachariah L. Lyons, 30, was arrested last week in Greenfield on the indictment, which includes one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony; failure to stop after an accident, a third-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, also a third-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities called a “freak accident” on SR 28 east of Greenfield that claimed the life of Jeffery Calhoun, 56, Greenfield, in June last year.

As previously reported, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Lyons was traveling westbound into Greenfield near the county line when the homemade trailer he was towing lost a wheel, which then bounced off a westbound vehicle and flew through the windshield of an eastbound vehicle in which Calhoun was a passenger.

The wheel struck Calhoun directly, the OSHP said, and he was later pronounced dead at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

According to the indictment, Lyons did not have a valid driver’s license at the time, and did not immediately stop when the incident occurred.

According to online court records, Lyons posted bond Monday.

A pre-trial conference is set for April 13 in Ross County Common Pleas Court.

Shown is a vehicle that was struck by a flying wheel near Greenfield last summer. The collision resulted in a fatality.

