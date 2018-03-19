Habitat seeks applicants

In a little more than a month Highland County Habitat for Humanity plans to begin construction on a new home in Lynchburg and it wants to let local residents know that applications for the home’s new residents are being accepted.

The home will be built on land donated by the village of Lynchburg in the Glenavy subdivision and Highland County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Elishia Breetz said construction is expected to begin in late April or early May, depending on the weather.

How long it will take to complete the home depends on how many people volunteer to help build it.

“Our main push is that we want to let people know applications are are out so please, please, please, if you meet the qualifications and want a new home, fill out an application,” Breetz said.

Qualifications for applicants can be found at www.highlandhabitat.org.

The home will go to a low income individual or family.

To date, the Highland County Habitat for Humanity has raised nearly $30,000, just $10,000 shy of the goal of $40,000 to finish the house.

Breetz said Habitat is depending on the generosity of the community to come up with the remaining $10,000.

Applications can be downloaded from the Highland County Habitat for Humanity FaceBook page or can be picked up at the Habitat store located at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro. The deadline to turn the applications in is Saturday, April 21. Applications must be submitted at the store in hard copy during business hours or mailed to 160 W. Main St., P.O. Box 488, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 prior to the deadline.

Those interested must meet the following criteria:

• Must be living in substandard or inadequate housing that does not meet your needs. Habitat will also consider those who are currently living in subsidized housing, are currently living with other families/friends, or who are homeless, and anyone whose current housing expenses exceed 30 percent of their income. Do not disqualify yourself because you feel you do not have a housing need. Habitat encourages you to apply and let it determine if you meet the criteria.

• You must be able to afford an estimated monthly mortgage payment of $500 (including taxes and insurance). You must also meet Habitat’s minimum income guidelines and not exceed its maximum income guidelines depending on family size.

• You must be willing to earn “sweat equity” hours. Your help in building your home and the homes of others is called “sweat equity” and may include construction, working in the Habitat store or other approved activities. You also will be required to attend classes covering finances, home ownership and home maintenance. The applicant household purchasing the home must earn 300 hours of sweat equity.

If you would like to lend a hand with the home build, call 937-403-1257 or send an email to hchabitat@yahoo.com.

“This is also a great opportunity for churches and business that would like to prepare and deliver food or water or have a team building day with a small group of employees,” Breetz said in a news release.

Monetary donations can be sent to the address above or dropped off at the store. If you’d prefer to make a donation via credit card or debit card, call Breetz at 937-403-1257.

“Highland County Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to be assisting a low income individual or family with a new home,” Breetz said. “We promote a ‘hands up’ approach to help individuals or families get on their feet through low interest home loans for affordability. Please spread the word about this wonderful opportunity.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Highland County Habitat for Humanity board chairman Richard Warner, right, and board treasurer Daryl Mount are pictured at a Do It Best Home Convention where businesses donated home materials to the Habitat store in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Habitat-pic-to-use.jpg Highland County Habitat for Humanity board chairman Richard Warner, right, and board treasurer Daryl Mount are pictured at a Do It Best Home Convention where businesses donated home materials to the Habitat store in Hillsboro.

