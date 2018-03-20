Greenfield school board goes ‘paperless’

Greenfield school board members can now more easily and efficiently access ongoing policy changes thanks to a link established for that purpose.

According to Superintendent Joe Wills, policy revisions are a constant, and to keep up with them policy committee board members hold meetings to review revisions, with hard copies of the revised policies in hand, that are passed down from the state prior to the revisions being acted upon at board meetings.

During his report, and with a Chromebook in front of each board member, Wills walked the members through how they can access a link to such revisions from the school’s website. The revised portions of a policy are highlighted in a different color so they are easy to spot.

The new process will enable board members “to stay current on proposed policy revisions and new policy recommendations while going paperless,” Wills said.

While going paperless was discussed some time ago, this is a step toward that goal, Wills said.

In other business, district treasurer Joe Smith presented his monthly financial report in detail, giving board members a chance to understand every part, and highlight how revenue and expenses are lining up against the budget.

Smith said that he looks for things like “shortfalls” and the cause of them, how income and property taxes are affecting the district, how finances are trending, comparisons to the previous year, and how the financial flow is “keeping pace” with budgeted expenditures.

The balance contained in the monthly financial report is listed at $891,414.

Board member and legislative liaison Charley Roman reported on “interesting” things he is watching with state legislators, which includes the recent committee passage of House Bill 360, and said that testimony is currently being heard on House Bill 512.

HB 360, or the Anti-Bullying and Hazing Act, concerns disciplinary measures in regard to bullying and hazing. HB 512, which is garnering much opposition, is a legislative measure that proposes a merger of state educational departments into one entity called the Department of Learning and Achievement. More information on both bills can be found at www.legislature.ohio.gov.

Items approved by board members on the consent agenda included contracts for Mark Watson for mowing at Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries, the participation of the district in open enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year, and the student handbook for Greenfield Elementary for next school year.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Brittany Greene, certified substitute; Jamie Peabody, certified substitute; Colin Ryan, certified substitute; Ralph Shope, bus driver; Nicholas McNeal, track; and Coleen Renault, certified substitute.

The board entered into an executive session for the purpose of the consideration of the employment of a public employee, but no action was taken following the closed session.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District meets again in regular session on April 16 at 7 p.m. at Buckskin Elementary in South Salem. The meetings are open to the public.

Greenfield Superintendent Joe Wills, standing, guides board members through a new online process to access policy revisions at Monday’s school board meeting. Also pictured are, from left, district Treasurer Joe Smith and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_gfield-school-board-3-20-18-1.jpg Greenfield Superintendent Joe Wills, standing, guides board members through a new online process to access policy revisions at Monday’s school board meeting. Also pictured are, from left, district Treasurer Joe Smith and board members Marilyn Mitchell and Charley Roman.

Ed-related legislation reviewed