Board talks student safety

A Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education member suggested during a Wednesday meeting that some kind of action be taken before the end of the school year to demonstrate to the public that the board values the safety of its students.

“I think it is always important to keep our focus where our focus should be and that’s student safety first,” Jerry Walker said during committee reports at the board of education meeting. “… I’m very confident everyone on this board has that at the forefront of their minds.”

Walker was discussing an open safety forum the school district hosted last week to let the public know about threats the district has received this year, how it has responded to them, and what preventative measures it is exploring to make students as safe as possible when they are at school.

No action was taken on the matter, but board president Bill Myers said he was pleased that an estimated 250 people showed up for the forum.

“I felt it was very well attended and something that was necessary for our community, to hear us say that we do care and we’re looking at measures to ensure our students’ safety,” Myers said.

In other news from the meeting, the board approved the replacement of two new routers that have been in use at the elementary school since it was built, and that also serve as the main point of connection for the high school campus part of the network.

Superintendent Tim Davis said the project was bid out last year, but the district decided not to proceed with it due to bell and intercom system issues that arose at the time.

The upfront cost of the project will be around $163,000, but the district expects to be reimbursed about $130,000.

During another committee report, board member Larry Lyons said the board is nominating 22 mothers and 36 of their children, who were responsible for the integration of Hillsboro’s elementary schools in the 1950s, for an Ohio School Board Association Proud Products of Public Education award. The group will be recognized during the next board meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, April 16 – the same month the elementary schools were integrated in 1956. The meeting has been moved to cafeteria B at Hillsboro Elementary due to an expected large crowd.

Lyons also said he has been contacted by former teacher Avery Applegate about donating a large mural of a native American to the school that used to be in the now demolished Colony Theatre. Lyons said the mural is currently being restored.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts: Anthony Amore, head girls track; Abby Baker, middle school girls track; Jessica Booher, assistant softball; Anthony Carson, assistant girls track; Zach Cowan, middle school boys track; Jessica Fairley, Quick Recall adviser; Matt Garman, head varsity baseball; Eli Hogsett, middle school boys track (half); Ethan Hurtt, middle school boys track (half); Kirsten Juillerat, assistant softball; Bud Marsh, head boys track; Ben Miller, assistant baseball; Katie Moberly, head varsity softball; Jack O’Rourke, weight room supervisor; Jeremy Ratcliff, assistant softball; Dustin Richards, assistant baseball; Matt Schneider, middle school girls track; Rob Snavely, assistant boys track; Larue Turner, head varsity boys tennis; Corey Walker, assistant baseball.

The board also approved a new salary schedule for the special education supervisor effective at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. Davis said the salary schedule for the position was increased because the person in that position previously would have been making more money on a normal teacher’s salary.

“This is a high profile position and we want to make sure we get the best person available,” Davis said.

Some of the kindergarten students who were honored Wednesday at a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting are pictured. The students honored included Brynn Davis, Madlyn Vaughn, Emma Penwell, Reece Bryson, Judd McKenzie, Aubrie Jackman, Tatum Whickey, Alexis Bryant and Jaycee Kohus. Board of education members are pictured in the background. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Kids-kgarten-pic.jpg Some of the kindergarten students who were honored Wednesday at a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting are pictured. The students honored included Brynn Davis, Madlyn Vaughn, Emma Penwell, Reece Bryson, Judd McKenzie, Aubrie Jackman, Tatum Whickey, Alexis Bryant and Jaycee Kohus. Board of education members are pictured in the background. Some of the first grade students who were honored Wednesday at a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting are pictured. The students honored included Hunter Seeling, Peton Spurlock, Bryleigh Short, Andrew Couch, Blair Gard, Kinsley Allen, Emmalee Young, Kaylin Branscom, Paysen Collins and Emarey Schurman. Board of education members are pictured in the background. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Kids-first-grade-pic.jpg Some of the first grade students who were honored Wednesday at a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting are pictured. The students honored included Hunter Seeling, Peton Spurlock, Bryleigh Short, Andrew Couch, Blair Gard, Kinsley Allen, Emmalee Young, Kaylin Branscom, Paysen Collins and Emarey Schurman. Board of education members are pictured in the background.

Hillsboro schools plan to honor integration proponents