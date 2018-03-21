Scott, Doleac to perform at 2018 Hillsboro Festival of the Bells

Country artists Dylan Scott and Adam Doleac will be the main musical acts at the 2018 Festival of the Bells in Hillsboro, festival coordinators announced Wednesday.

Festival of the Bells Committee President Rick Williams said Scott, a rising country star from Louisiana, will perform at the festival Friday, July 6, and Doleac, who is featured on Pandora’s 2018 Country Artists to Watch list, will be the feature act Saturday, July 7.

“We went through about 12 different artists trying to get booked this year,” Williams said. “We’re really happy with who we have.”

Local artist Patrick Roush will open for Scott on Friday, and Cincinnati rock group Bad Habit will open for Doleac on Saturday, Williams said.

The Festival of the Bells, now in its 34th year, will be held July 5, 6 and 7 at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro.

