Ohio Right to Life endorses both Wilkin and Ellis

The two Republican candidates running for state representative in the 91st District in the May 8th primary have both been endorsed by Ohio Right to Life.

Highland County Commissioner Shane Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis were both endorsed when the pro-life PAC announced its list of endorsements Tuesday.

“The May 2018 primary is critical for Ohio’s pro-life movement to maintain the momentum of the last eight years,” said Mike Gonidakis, speaking on behalf of the Ohio Right to Life PAC. “After weeks of screening and interviewing candidates, the Ohio Right to Life PAC strongly encourages pro-life Ohio to vote for these men and women, who represent an impressive, bipartisan slate of pro-life candidates. After eight years of pro-life success, every pro-life Ohioans should head to the polls to maintain leadership that will forward life-saving policies and initiatives.”