Torch passed on Highland County Board of DD

The Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities started its March 20 meeting by welcoming its newest member, Michael Richards, of Greenfield.

Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton administered the oath of office to Richards, who serves the board under the commissioners’ appointment. This appointment marks the first time someone with a developmental disability has served in this capacity.

Richards was recently appointed by Governor Kasich to serve on the Developmental Disabilities Council, has previously served as a board member at the ARC of Ohio, is a past Ohio delegate to the National Alliance for Full Participation, the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Futures Committee, former board member for Ohio Legal Rights, and has served on various policy committees throughout Ohio.

Board president Karen Adams presented a gift of thanks and card from the board members and staff to outgoing member Linda Allen, who has served on the board for 17 years in many capacities, including board president.

Allen thanked the board and the staff for the work that they do to make a difference in the lives of all Highland County residents with developmental disabilities. She shared with the group how proud she was to have served on the board in her emotional farewell. She also took the time to welcome Richards, remarking that she felt wonderful knowing that he would succeed her.

Aside from Adams and new board member Richards, the other board members include Cheryl Lyle, Paul Pence, Deborah Tissot, Elizabeth Fryman and Matthew Roberts.

Submitted by Kraig Walker, Community First director, Highland County Board of DD.

Michael Richards, left, the newest member of the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is sworn in by Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Pass-torch-pic-1.jpg Michael Richards, left, the newest member of the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, is sworn in by Highland County Commissioner Terry Britton. Outgoing Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities member Linda Allen, left, is presented with items of appreciation by board president Karen Adams. Allen served on the board for 17 years. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Pass-torch-pic-2.jpg Outgoing Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities member Linda Allen, left, is presented with items of appreciation by board president Karen Adams. Allen served on the board for 17 years.