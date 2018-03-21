Defendant in Larry’s Party Shop robbery case in court

A young Hillsboro woman accused of complicity to a robbery at Larry’s Party Shop in Hillsboro appeared in court via video on Wednesday for a pretrial hearing, and the case is set for a trial in April.

Meanwhile, one juvenile admitted last week to robbing the store using an air pistol and will spend the next three years in detention, according to Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer.

Another juvenile in the case is awaiting trial.

Both juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, while Faith Marie Scott, 19, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

Scott’s attorney, J.D. Wagoner, appeared in court Wednesday for the hearing, during which he, Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins and Judge Rocky Coss briefly discussed routine pre-trial matters.

As previously reported, a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case said Scott admitted to planning the robbery with a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male earlier this year.

Scott allegedly painted the tip of an air pistol black so it would resemble a real firearm and gave it to the 17-year-old, who then brandished it as he robbed Larry’s Party Shop, according to the affidavit.

The 17-year-old entered the store wearing a black jacket and hood with a white mask over his face, demanded cash from the register and fled the scene with the money, officials said.

He then met up with Scott and a 16-year-old at a South East Street residence, where the youths divided the money among themselves, the affidavit alleged.

According to the affidavit, Scott told law enforcement the money amounted to about $1,000 in cash.

No employees were harmed in the incident.

The Highland County Prosecutor’s Office requested the 17-year-old be tried as an adult, but later withdrew the request.

No restitution was ordered in that case.

The other juvenile is set to go to trial April 17, but Greer said the case may be resolved before then.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Youth sentenced to 3 years for same crime