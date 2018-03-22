Hillsboro residents found guilty in Clinton County

Three Hillsboro residents pled guilty or were found guilty from March 12-16 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

The following report was compiled using a disposition report provided by the court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

• Stacy Anderson, 37, of Hillsboro, OVI, sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 14, 2018 to March 13, 2019, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Anderson must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective March 27, 2018. Operator’s license destroyed. An additional OVI charge and a prohibited turn violation were dismissed.

• Sedric Seals, 38, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joseph Trivett, 34, of Hillsboro, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentencing stayed.