Local residents sentenced in Clinton County

Four local residents recently were sentenced in the Clinton County Common Pleas Courtroom.

• Charles W. Pennington, 35, of Greenfield, found guilty in 2016 of breaking and entering, had his community control sanctions revoked this month and was transported to state prison. He was granted time credit of 31 days already spent in custody on the case, with the time credit going toward a nine-month prison term. He also must pay court costs, make $180 in restitution to a victim, and pay a fee for public defender representation.

• Robert Dale McKinney Jr., 29, of Lynchburg, found guilty of having a weapon while under disability, received a suspended six-month jail term and was put on community controls for a two-year term. He was granted four days of time credit for four days already spent in jail. He must pay court costs and the fee for being represented by the public defender.

• Bret R. Swisher, 43, of Hillsboro, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a suspended six-month jail term and was put on community controls for two years. He must pay court costs, pay the fee for being represented by the public defender, and pay a $500 fine to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He was granted credit for already serving five days in jail on the case. Nine days after the sentencing hearing, a motion to revoke his community controls was filed and the hearing on the motion is scheduled for next week.

• Joshua J. Dettwiller, 26, of Hillsboro, found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, received a nine-month prison term. He must pay court costs and the public defender fee. He was granted time credit for 57 days he spent in custody on the case.

