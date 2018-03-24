‘Female college,’ firefighters and fines for fighting

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1858, The Highland Weekly News reported spring session at the Hillsborough Female College would begin in April and close in July. Tuition per session was $12, and boarding, “including washing and lights,” was $3 per week. The school offered lessons in piano, French language, embroidery, drawing, painting and singing.

Kibler Hardware at the corner of Main Street and Short Street advertised “Plows! Plows!”

Geo M. Zink & Co. Cabinet Makers & Undertakers announced it had moved to a second-floor office at the corner of West Main Street and West Street.

W.J. Miller, formerly of Highland County, wrote to the editor from Cottonwood Grove, Iowa, where he had settled. “This part of Iowa is as healthy a country as there is in the world,” he wrote. “Physicians stand no chance here… Of course, I think I have the garden spot of the West; but I have not seen it all.”

It was reported the weather in Highland County “changed suddenly in the early part of last week from the temperature of winter to that of spring. It continues mild, and unusually warm for the season.”

This week in 1936, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported two men were arrested in Adams County and later confessed to a series of robberies, including the looting of a safe at the B.W. Fenner coal office and theft from the Hillsboro Armory.

In court news, two men who got into a fight at the Horseshoe Cafe were fined $10 each after being charged with disorderly conduct. A man was fined $1 for double parking.

An Allensburg auctioneer claimed an injury above his right eye was from an accidental self-sustained gunshot. The man claimed his doctor told him the bullet, which he claimed had lodged itself in his head, would “work itself out in time.” The newspaper reported rumors had been going around that he had actually been attempting to open a stubborn folding bed when it suddenly leapt open and struck him in the eye.

A Blanchester student was reportedly not injured after he accidentally swallowed a whole pencil. He was back in school the following day.

W.H. Ballentine advertised a one-day deal: “Kitchen spoon, kitchen fork, icing whip special. Nine cents.”

Buchu Kidney Pills were 39 cents at Sylvester’s Drug Store in the Bell’s Theater building.

This week in 1978, the Press-Gazette reported Hillsboro City Council and the City of Hillsboro administration agreed that if 16 city emergency workers did not return to their jobs, the mayor could invoke the Ferguson Act, a measure that would systematically fire all of them.

City police and firemen had claimed to be too ill to work, which the newspaper called “an apparent sick-out situation.” In the next edition of the newspaper, the top headline on the front page read, “Police, firemen are back to work today.”

Two ponies were killed by a car after they wandered into the middle of the road on SR 138.

Fischer semi-boneless hams were $1.39 per pound at Great Scot in Hillsboro. Ground beef was 87 cents per pound over six pounds.

In sports, it was reported the Fairfield Lions finished their basketball season in the regional finals against Indian Valley South after winning their league championship, sectional final and district final.

This week in 1997, The Times-Gazette reported five local churches worked together to produce an Easter musical drama at Southern State Community College. The show, which depicted the life, crucifixion, resurrection and ascension of Jesus Christ starred Mike Schreck as the Christ.

Federal agents put up a $60,000 bounty for Chevie and Cheyne Kehoe, both of whom had been charged with attempted murder and other crimes after a shootout with police in Wilmington.

The state unemployment rate reportedly rose from 5.0 percent in January to 5.4 percent in February.

A Fayette County farmer was rescued from a grain bin on Snow Hill Road after he became trapped in sinking soybeans.

A front-page spread discussed teen pregnancy and motherhood.

Will Bussell won the Hillsboro Middle School Spelling Bee after a nine-round duel with J.D. Lyle, who finished in second place. Both were in eighth grade.

