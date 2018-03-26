Hillsboro man pleads guilty to Walmart theft

A Hillsboro man accused of robbing the Hillsboro Walmart pled guilty to the crime on Monday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Kasey Shandel Wright, 18, appeared in court with defense attorney Bill Armintrout and entered a plea of guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

As previously reported, Wright was arrested in December after he allegedly brandished what appeared to be a firearm at the Hillsboro Walmart before he and a 17-year-old took two cartons of cigarettes from the bullpen area where tobacco is sold, officials said.

Police later found Wright had brandished a pellet/BB gun during the incident.

The juvenile was taken into custody later in the month.

Wright was indicted by a Highland County Grand Jury in January.

A specification that Wright displayed, brandished, indicated possession of or used a firearm during the commission of the crime was dismissed as part of a plea agreement, as well as one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

The prosecution and defense entered a joint recommendation that Wright be sentenced to four years in prison for the crime. He will be sentenced after a pre-sentence investigation has been completed.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 30.

The juvenile in the case, who was also charged with aggravated robbery, admitted on Feb. 16 that he accompanied Wright during the robbery, according to the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was ordered to complete a two-year term at the Department of Youth Services.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Kasey Wright, right, appears in court Monday for a plea hearing. Also shown is Wright’s defense attorney, Bill Armintrout, seated at left. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_fwalmartthief.jpg Kasey Wright, right, appears in court Monday for a plea hearing. Also shown is Wright’s defense attorney, Bill Armintrout, seated at left. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

State, defense recommend four years prison for Wright