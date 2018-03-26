Mowrystown home damaged by fire

The Mowrystown Police Department is accepting monetary donations for the victims of a fire that severely damaged a Mowrystown home last week.

According to a post on the Mowrystown Police Department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to a residence on East Diehl Street in Mowrystown around 7 a.m. Friday, March 23, which had apparently caught fire.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained “severe damage,” according to the Facebook post.

As of Friday, it was believed the cause of the fire was an electrical problem, the police deparment said, and the full extent of the damage was unknown.

“Those interested in providing a monetary donation to the homeowner are welcome and appreciated,” the post said. “If you would like to make a donation please contact the Mowrystown Police Department via private message.”

The Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/mowrystownpublicsafety.

The police department can also be reached by calling 937-442-3815.

A call seeking comment from the MPD was not immediately returned Monday.

Shown is a Mowrystown home that was damaged by a fire last week. The local police department is accepting donations for the victims. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_fmowrystownfire.jpg Shown is a Mowrystown home that was damaged by a fire last week. The local police department is accepting donations for the victims. Courtesy photo

