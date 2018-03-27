Return ‘Elvis’ engagement

Elvis impersonator Tyler Christopher has been booked for a return engagement on April 21 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. But unlike his inaugural performance at the center at year, this time he is bringing a live band with him and will be singing more Elvis tunes from the 1960s and ’70s.

The Decade of Dance featuring Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley with an Elvis Tribute Band includes a dinner before Christopher’s performance and a dance featuring ’50s and ’60s music played by deejay Rockin’ Ron after Christopher’s show.

“I had a great time. Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley was fabulous. His voice sounded just like Elvis and he really had the dance moves, too. I am definitely attending the center’s event this April,” said senior center member Jeannie Shaffer, who attended last year’s Christopher event.

The show is open to the public. Presale tickets are $18, or a limited number of “front row” tickets around eight-seat tables are $22. Tickets at the door will be $20, but Mechelle Frost, senior center executive director, said all 267 tickets were sold prior to last year’s event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. when dinner will start being served. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes and green beans with ice cream sundaes for dessert.

Christopher’s band will include a lead guitarist, bass guitarist, keyboard player, drummer and a backup singer.

“He was so well received last year that people kept saying, ‘When is he coming back, when is he coming back?’ so I booked him immediately,” Frost said. “He definitely has an electric excitement about the show. He will start off with songs from the 1950s, but he’ll also do songs from the ’60s and ’70s, so you will see that white jump suit this year that you didn’t see last year.”

Christopher will arrive at the center in a limousine, then will be escorted inside where his show will start around 7 p.m. Frost said there will be times when Christopher throws neck scarves into the audience and that there will be a dance area in front of the stage where Christopher will perform.

Tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the center or online at highlandseniors.com.

Merchants National Bank is the event’s main sponsor. Crestwood Skilled Nursing, East Ambulance, Littleton Respiratory Care, Weastec, Adena Health System, Hearth & Care and the Thompson Funeral Home are co-sponsors.

“I can’t stress how much it is like a real Elvis show,” Frost said. “Last year people were dancing and it didn’t seem like they wanted to go home. The whole center is transformed into a 1950s dance scene and it really is a lot of fun.”

Call the center at 937-393-4745 for more information.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Elvis Presley impersonator Tyler Christopher will perform Saturday, April 21 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Elvis-pic-to-use.jpg Elvis Presley impersonator Tyler Christopher will perform Saturday, April 21 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

Impersonator Christopher back in Hillsboro April 21