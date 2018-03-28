What’s going on at Greenfield Library?

The Greenfield Library is celebrating National Library Week during the month of April. We hope you will come and celebrate with us. The theme this year is Libraries Lead.

During the week of April 9 through the 14th we will have activities, contests, prizes and treats for patrons of all ages. We will also have a book sale starting on Monday, April 9 and continuing on through Saturday, April 14 in our community room, so come and check out the great book bargains we will have available.

We continue to host the Senior Exercise Class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. facilitated by Edgewood Manor on Wednesdays (no class on Wednesday, April 11). Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

The library will be hosting the final CET workshop on Wednesday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The topic is Wild About Exploring Our Living World. Please stop in or call us to get details on signing up for these workshops.

Our Teen Book Group will be meeting on Thursday, April 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come and discuss this month’s book and enjoy a slice or two of pizza. All Greenfield teens are welcome to join us.

We hope you can also join us for storytimes on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. We have so much fun with songs, crafts, stories and other activities. Our themes this month include The Circus is Coming to Town, National Library Week, PJ Day (wear your pajamas to storytime) and Let’s Go Camping.

Now that spring has sprung, we hope you will be propelled to come and visit us here at the Greenfield Library. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon.

Sharon Aukeman is the branch manager at the Greenfield Public Library.

Patrons are pictured at the Fun at Reading with Rover Night held recently at the Greenfield Library.